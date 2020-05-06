Studstill, Gussie

Gussie M. Studstill 85, of Riviera Beach FL, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. Gussie was born in Irwin County GA on February 25, 1935 and was a long time resident of Riviera Beach, FL. Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 9:00am-10:30am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church; West Palm Beach FL. Funeral service will be private.



