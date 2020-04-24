|
|
Weiner, Gustava
Gustava Weiner (née Rosner), born September 28, 1932 in Przemysl, Poland, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada.
Her childhood ended at age 8 with the Nazi invasion of Poland. With her brother Mendy, she escaped the ghetto, leaving their parents and little brother Moshe behind, never to be seen again.
She married at 18 and gave birth to her only child Eric at 21. By dint of determination and brilliance she became the controller of one of Montreal's largest commercial real estate companies. She exercised prodigious analytical skills, and in both human relations and commerce could extrapolate from insufficient data to finely detailed insights. It was often stated that while she hardly reached 5 feet in height, she cast an imposing shadow. She spoke 6 languages fluently. She was fashionable, and designed her clothes. She was charitable with her time and money. As a parent and mentor, she was peerless, taking tongue-in-cheek pride in being her son's best critic. She conducted her life with honest compassion, impeccable dignity and stringent self-discipline.
She lived her life in the shadow of the Shoah. She never lost hope that she might some day find a lost relative, a link to a past world she respected far more than the contemporary.
She remains the beloved mother of Eric, mother-in-law of Nini Krever, and grandmother of Devorah and Moriel.
She placed utmost priority in the value of education. Donations in her memory may be made to the Arthur I. Meyer Jewish Preparatory School, 561-686-6520, (www.meyerprep.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020