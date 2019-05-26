Resources More Obituaries for Guy HILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Guy Charles HILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers HILL, Guy Charles Guy Charles Hill passed away May 19, 2019, at the age of 74 after a short illness. The son of Cecelia "Pat" and Jack Hill, Guy was born in Santa Barbara, California and moved to Riviera Beach, Florida as a six-month old in 1945. He remained a lifelong Florida resident, first in Palm Beach Shores and later in the then-sleepy town of Hobe Sound. After attending Riviera Beach High School, Guy graduated from Saint Leo College Preparatory School in 1962. He graduated from Emory University in 1966 with a degree in political science. At Emory, he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida College of Law in 1969. Guy went on to build a successful mostly solo law practice and considered himself one of the profession's last general practitioners in an era of specialization. He was active in Palm Beach County Bar Association politics, culminating in his election as its president in 1985. He was also a real estate broker and commercial property owner and manager. Guy was an adventurer and outdoorsman. He loved scuba diving and fishing with his family and friends in the Bahamas aboard his boat, the Patti Wagon. He hunted in Honduras and Colombia, drank mojitos in Cuba, and skied the Rockies. He soloed in a Cessna and parachuted from planes, though not in the same flight. He volunteered for twenty-five years with the Palm Beach Shores Fire Department and retired as a captain. He kayaked among alligators in the Loxahatchee River andin his 70scircled Lake Okeechobee on his motorcycle with an HSL sticker and helmet with a green mohawk. Guy was also a scholar and teacher. Endlessly curious and blessed with intelligence of great depth, he devoured the news and studied non-fiction with a particular interest in Florida history. He enjoyed reading on the lanai while taking in the sunsets and local wildlife. Guy was well-known for his quick wit and his uncanny ability to say the funniest things, particularly during circumstances that would not otherwise be humorous. Most who knew him, and everyone who knew him well, have at least one or two of their favorite "Guy Hill stories." His family is blessed with countless stories and enjoys recounting them whenever they can. Above all, Guy was a family man. He and his beautiful, devoted wife Patti met as undergraduates at Emory and were married for fifty years. Their longevity was a product not only of their mutual love, respect, and appreciation of one another, but also their shared love of laughter and finding joy in unexpected places. Together, they raised three children, Nat, Jack, and Jane, of whom he was enormously proud. Guy is predeceased by his mother Pat and father Jack. He is survived by his wife Patti, his children Nathaniel (Sandra), Jack (Michelle), and Jane (Brett), and his seven adoring grandchildren: Amanda, Jackson, Lauren, Hazel, Emily, Lucas, and Paige. Guy loved spending time with his grands at Camp NanaHops. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . A celebration of Guy's life will be held at a future date. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries