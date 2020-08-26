Minns, Gwen M.

Gwen M. Minns, 94, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on August 19, 2020.

Preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Strickland Bare (Eddie) and her great-granddaughter Kimberly C. Weber.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her children Dale M. Sandridge, David R. Minns (Emma) and Susanne M. Colangelo, grandchildren Tina M. Sandridge (Dave), Tommy Strickland, Nicole Minns, Jonathan Minns (Andrea) and great-grandson David A. Weber II.

We will love you and miss you always. Rest in peace.



