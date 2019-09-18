|
|
Dixon, Gwendolyn
Gwendolyn Dixon, age 77, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, died peacefully on September 3, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. A Memorial Service will be held from 7:00PM to 8:00PM at the same location. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 10:00AM at Trinity Church International, 7256 Military Trail, Lake Worth, Florida 33463. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to royalpalmfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019