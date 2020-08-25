Weatherdon, Gwendolyn
Gwendolyn Weatherdon, 93, of West Palm Beach and Mars Hill, ME, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Presque Isle, ME. She was born on March 7, 1927 in West Palm Beach, FL the daughter of Paul and Pearl (Greynolds) Willcocks.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie A. Metz of Belle Glade, FL, her son Larry E. and wife Barbara J. Brooks of Mars Hill, her sister-in-law, Leah Feola of Lake Worth, FL, her brother-in-law, David Brooks of Tennessee, many grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends at Holy Trinity Church in West Palm Beach, and her church group, Campfire Ministries of Blaine, ME.
No services will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at (www.duncan-graves.com
