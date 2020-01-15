|
Wildenberg, Hanna
Hanna Wildenberg, 2/23/1923 – 1/8/2020: one month and one day short of her 97th birthday. Wife of beloved husband Marvin (02-16-1919 - 11/16/2012). Mother of Judith Wildenberg, Carol Pescaia (Elliott), Andy Wildenberg (Jill), Michael Wildenberg (Claudette). Grandmother of eleven and great-grandmother of eight: Mark Kaufman (Maria) and Max; David Kaufman (Fortune) and Reece and Tyler; Elizabeth Kaufman-Brill (John) and Olivia and Emerson; Eli, Aaron and Jacob Pescaia; Jessica Kurela (Andy) and Esther; Amy Wildenberg Jaffe (Michael) and Ezra and Rose; Adam Wildenberg; Eric and Alex Wildenberg. Also survived by sister-in-law Helen Yrissary (Mario); nephew Bernard Wildenberg (Karen) and niece Tina Schuldiner (Mark); Lowenstein nieces and nephews and families. Teacher, philanthropist, homemaker and dearly loved and respected woman. She will be always be with us. Preferred charities: Hadassah, environmental and social justice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020