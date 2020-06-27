Or Copy this URL to Share

Millican, Hansel B.

Hank's loving, generous heart stopped beating during sleep on June, 19, 2020. Hank loved life, particularly with his wife. He also loved his family, friends, God, country and notably Golf! He had a successful business career spanning almost 60 years in New York City. Now it's time to rest in peace and rise in glory.



