Geiger, Harland Ray
Harland Ray Geiger, of West Palm Beach, passed away November 30, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1933 in Miami to the Rev. Harry and Rev. Mary Geiger. Harland was a graduate of Miami Jackson High School and attended the University of Miami. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. Harland was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches (UMCPB).
Harland is preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry Geiger, sister Della Dykes, nephew Robert Dykes, and infant daughter Laura.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Valerie, three daughters Carol Dunlap (Jeffrey), Catherine Edgar (Robert, deceased), and Carla Geiger-Serrick (Thomas), three nieces Katherine LaRoche, Linda Stewart and Gigi Utter, and two nephews David Dykes and Pete Geiger, four grandchildren Jeremy Dunlap, Julia Hughes, Laura Dunlap, and Mary Edgar, and three great-grandsons Alex Hughes, Lucas and Ethan Dunlap.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, January 11 at UMCPB, 900 Brandywine Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches (UMCPB).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019