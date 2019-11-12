Home

Harley Davidson Pearce, 32, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Palm Springs, FL on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A young soul that adored his son, Easton, and cherished his family. He is survived by his son, Easton, grandparents Hal and Lucy, parents Gary and Stephanie, sisters Jamey (Jaime), Sara (Brian), Ashley (Accel), Stacey and Shannon, brothers Chip (Brianna), Sean, Jason and Christopher and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of His life will be held 10:00AM Saturday, November 16, at the John Prince Park boat ramp area.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
