HOWELL, Jr., Harold Anderson Harold Anderson Howell, Jr., born February 20, 1934 in Raleigh, NC, passed away May 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Lotta Roth Howell, his son Harold Anderson, III, his daughter Deborah Faith, his niece Jo Ann Simmons and his loyal loving Black Lab Bandit. Predeceased by his parents Harold Anderson Howell and Mary Bundy Howell, his sister Joan Howell Simmons and his brothers Wiley and Gene Roland. He graduated from Hugh Morrison High School in Raleigh. He started his career in the construction equipment industry while in his 20's in Raleigh. He moved to Miami in 1955 and worked for Florida Georgia Tractor Co until he was hired by H.F. Mason Equipment Corp where he was Exec VP/Sales Mgr. In 1985 he started his own successful business (Harold Howell Construction Equipment Co). He was loved by his family, friends and business associates. Harold will be remembered for his ready smile, boisterous laugh and quick wit. Happy Trails, Cowboy you'll be missed. We love you! The family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 9:00PM Friday, May 10 at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, May 11 at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL. Online condolences may be offered at www.taylorand modeen.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 10, 2019