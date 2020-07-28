Bruce II, Harold Duane
Harold Duane Bruce II, 54, lost his battle on July 25, 2020 and heaven gained an angel. He was a loving husband, adoring father, cherished son and brother, along with being a loyal friend to so many. Harold Bruce was born on October 30, 1965 in Huntington, WV. He moved to Palm Springs, FL in 1966, attended Forest Hill High School where he graduated in 1983, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. "Bruce" loved his country and along with being well loved by his family and friends, he was also well respected in the equestrian community. He lived in Royal Palm Beach, with his wife, where he owned a successful business designing and building riding rings for horse enthusiasts not only locally but across the country. His son, Nicholas, worked alongside him in the family business and they had an inseparable bond by working together daily. He taught his daughter, Natalie, how to run the front-end loader. Serving the horse community was a passion of his and he worked tirelessly, designing, and installing the rings for his clients who often turned into friends. If you were looking for "Bruce", he could normally be found relaxing in his pool, listening to music and spending time with his wife, cooking, dancing, or snuggling on the couch watching a movie together. He enjoyed having friends and family over for UFC nights, cookouts and just time well spent. "Bruce" was a friend to many, connected with everyone that he met, and instantly made them feel at home, welcoming them into his circle. He was a generous and loving soul whose passion was his wife, his children and family, the dogs that shared their home, and all his many friends. His wife, Denise, was the love of his life and they were inseparable. They were partners not only in the business but in life and truly lived a storybook romance, devoting their lives to each other. His wife fondly remembers salsa dancing in the kitchen, as they took lessons in the community. He was a doting, loving husband, and a friend who was her "person" and the love of her life. His children were everything to him and he was always there for them when he was needed. One of his favorite past times with Nicholas and Natalie were fishing the many canals and lakes in Wellington on occasional weekends and sometimes after work. His mother, Brenda Basehart, describes her memory of when she first laid eyes on him. "He had deep blue eyes, dark sideburns, black hair and was absolutely beautiful." "Bruce" was predeceased by his father Harold Duane Bruce. He is survived by his wife Denise Bruce, son Nicholas Bruce and daughters Natalie Bruce and Devin Boone of Royal Palm Beach, mother Brenda Basehart of North Palm Beach, sister Stefanie Bruce Crawford, brother-in-law Leonard Crawford of Port St. Lucie, nephew Robert Bruce of Port St. Lucie, stepfather Bob Basehart of Lake Worth, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of "Bruce's" passions, Pet Haven Rescue, at (http://pethavenrescue.org/donate
). Pet Haven is a locally owned pet rescue run solely on donations.