Mortimer, Harold EdwardHarold Edward Mortimer of North Palm Beach Florida passed away at Chatsworth Senior Living on April 28, 2020 at the age of 91. He had achievements in his life, and we'll look at them. But his greatest assets came to and from those who knew him. He was a devoted son, husband to Norma; father to Deborah, Anthony, and Reed; grandfather to Ashley, Stephanie, Maria, and Jonathan; and a devoted partner to Allen. How does one sum up love? Yes, through gifts and they were countless. But his greatest attribute was dependability to those whom he loved.Harold was blessed with intelligence which he never flaunted, but those around him knew it was abundant. A bachelor degree from St. Joseph's University, JD and L.L.M degrees from Georgetown University were the paper proofs. He was a member of the Bar (Washington, D.C. and New Jersey). He served in the US Army counter Intelligence Corps. Throughout his career he was a partner in two law firms (Newark, NJ and later in Washington, D.C.). Banking was his main interest ranging from banks in Baltimore, MD, New York, NY, and ending as a Senior Vice President of First Fidelity Bank Corp. of Lawrenceville, NJ. While working in banking he also taught graduate school at Pace University in NYC. During Harold's professional life his outside interests centered around the Executive Law Institute as Chairman between 1966 and 1991. He was also Vice Chairman, American Bar Association.After retiring to Florida with his partner, Allen Medina, they both enjoyed traveling to Europe, buying and selling many different homes and apartments, and more importantly, making many new friends. Harold served as a board member of several condo associations and supported many different local charities and social groups for the remainder of his life. Harold will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him for his kind spirit and generosity. Harold will be interned at the South Florida National Cemetery for Military Veterans, and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.