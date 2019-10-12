Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Faith United Methodist
6340 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.
Harold Edwin Tessier

Harold Edwin Tessier Obituary
Tessier, Harold Edwin
Harold E. Tessier a loving husband, father, grandfather, teacher and PBC native — died peacefully on October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy; two daughters, and five beloved grandsons. Celebration of Life - Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4PM at Faith United Methodist 6340 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold's name to: www.kidscancersf.org. Harold, Daddy, Tampa - you will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
