MURPHY, Jr., Harold Gore Harold Gore Murphy, Jr. , died peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Loxahatchee Groves, FL, at the age of 79. Harold was born on July 30, 1939, in New York, NY to Harold and Eleanor Murphy. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1957 to 1963. He was stationed in Hawaii and Japan and then moved the West Palm Beach, FL. After Harold was discharged from the United States Marine Corps he began his work as a Police Officer for various law enforcement agencies, West Palm Beach Police Department, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach Police Department, and was the President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge. During his law enforcement career, he worked alongside his father at Murphy's Paint and Body. Harold is well known for his ability to restore collectible vintage vehicles. He received the award of KKOA Hall of Fame as one of the seven remaining members in the United States that still restored vintage vehicles. Harold was one of the towing pioneers in Palm Beach County. He started Murphy's Towing in 1980 and built the company to be one of the most recognized and respected in the county. Harold worked with the Florida Legislature in creating laws in the towing industry as well as holding the position of Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida (PWOF) President. As the years continued he volunteered at the South Florida Fair Grounds and became a member of the Board of Directors which led to becoming a Life Trustee. He was then inducted into the South Florida Fair Hall of Fame. Harold is survived by his wife and partner of 30 years Brenda; his five children Leilani Brochard of Lake Worth, FL, Maureen (Tim) Day of West Palm Beach, FL, Harold Murphy III of Royal Palm Beach, FL, Eleanor (Dan) Jones of West Palm Beach, FL, and Michele (John) Cianfrone of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother Robert (Saralee) Murphy of Fort Pierce, FL; several nieces and nephews and the mother of his children Linda Murphy. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday, May 22 at Quattlebaum Funeral Center at Hillcrest from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 5:00PM to 8:00PM, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Saint Juliana Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, FL at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Harold Murphy to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 202, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 20 to May 21, 2019