Harold Jean Maurice O'CoinHarold O'Coin, age 90, of Boynton Beach, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Private family services will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A Celebration of Life for the public will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit ( www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com ).