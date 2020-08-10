Greenberg, Harold M.
Harold M. Greenberg, passed away peacefully at his home in Boynton Beach on July 31, 2020. The youngest of five siblings, Hal was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Rachel and Adolph Greenberg. He was a 1944 graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, and upon graduation, served in Japan in the army of occupation until 1946. After working most of his life in the insurance industry, first in Danbury, Connecticut and then in Rochester, New York, he moved to Florida in 2000 where he continued to maintain close connections with family and friends, near and far. Predeceased by his first wife Evelyn, his daughter Debra, and three siblings, Hal leaves behind his loving wife Madeline, his two children Steven (Susanne) and Wendy (James), his sister Edythe, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Grandpa Jellybean, as he was affectionately called by his great-grandchildren, was known for his great sense of humor, sense of adventure, positive spirit, volunteer work, potato latkes, pumpkin cookies, and always filled jellybean dispenser. An avid bowler, and in his later years, a model plane builder, he will be dearly missed and always remembered with a twinkle in his eye and a smile upon his face. Donations in his name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.