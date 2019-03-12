OSTROW, Harold M. Harold M. Ostrow, loving husband of 70 years of Lenore, father of Ellen and Steven Ostrow, father-in-law of Ron Kimball, grandfather of Matt, Juno, and Angela, and great-grandfather of Jacob and Ashley, passed away on March, 10, 2019. After retiring from a career as an executive in the textile industry in NYC and co-owner of a much-loved ice cream parlor in Manhattan, he began a second career in public service in Palm Beach County. Known as "Mr. Civic," he created the non-partisan Voter's Coalition of Palm Beach County, served on the Palm Beach County Finance Authority and the Judicial Nominating Committee, and the Soiid Waste Authority Citizen's Advisory Committee, and was Chairman of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. During his years of service, he worked to create the School Health and Behavioral Health Programs of palm Beach County, providing needed health services to 170,000 students per year. He also initiated a new era of life-saving care for the Palm Beach County's Trauma System by signing a contract with Sykorski Aircraft for two state-of-the-art Trauma Hawk Aero Medical Helicopters, which served more than 3000 residents. A Memorial Service will be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Delray Beach on Thursday, March 14 at 10:15AM. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the New Israel Fund or the . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary