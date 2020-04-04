|
Kantor, Harold T.
Our beloved Harold "Hal" Theodore Kantor, 86, of Palm Beach, FL, died on April 3, 2020 in Palm Beach with his adoring wife Catherine by his side.
Hal was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1933 to Betty and Louis Kantor. He attended Tilden High School where he was a varsity basketball player.
"Handsome Hal" or "Heshie" was president and co-owner of Congress Liquors, a well-established bar and liquor chain in Palm Beach County. Prior to that, Hal was in various New York and Ohio based businesses with his brother Marvin Kantor, including Wendt Bristol Diagnostics.
Most recently, Hal was actively involved in his condo association serving as two-term president and board member. He was a passionate cook and lover of Italian food, an avid tennis player, and Miami Heat fan. He also served in the military.
Hal was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many. He was much loved by his wife of 22 years Cathy, first wife Marlene, daughter Susan, son and daughter-in-law Steven and Lucy, and was adored by grandsons Robert and Zachary, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Lonnie, nieces and nephews Seth, Rebecca, Alice, Brian, Gregory and their families. He was also adored by his wife's family and will be missed by Cathy's sister Linda, niece Kimberly and her husband and son Greg and Matthew. He was predeceased by his brother Marvin.
Hal will be missed by all who knew him. He will be laid to rest at 11:30AM April 5, in Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) or United Way of Palm Beach County Covid-19 Response Fund (unitedwaypbc.org/coronavirus-donate).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020