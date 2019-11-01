|
|
Therens, Harold
Harold "Bud" Therens, age 90, of Lisle, IL. Beloved husband of the late Noreen and the late Shirley. Loving father of Gary (Pat) Therens, Sherry (Cindy Flugum) Therens, Mark (Ann) Therens, Kathy (Dennis) Adams, Carol (Dan) Pritchard, Jeff (Theresa) Therens, Dawn Elford, Pam (Bill) Scott, Paul (Ellen) Therens and the late Kevin Carduff. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather to many. Visitation Sunday 2:00PM to 7:00PM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd, Wheaton, IL. Funeral Monday, family and friends will meet at Villa St. Benedict, 1920 Maple Ave, Lisle, IL, lying in state 10:00AM to 11:00AM for Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Private. Memorials to Villa St. Benedict. For information 630-668-0016 or (www.williams-kampp.com)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019