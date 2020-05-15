Harold Wexler
1923 - 2020
Wexler, Harold
Father of Gail Wexler, grandfather of Arrow Tipton-Garon (Pierre), great-grandfather of Hannah and Kyla, passed May 13, 2020 at 98, after finishing dinner and lying down for a nap at The Encore in Boca Raton. He lived a long and interesting life. Thank you to those who cared for him over the years.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
