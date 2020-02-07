|
|
Koretsky, Harriet
Harriet Koretsky, a resident of Tarrytown, NY, sadly passed away on February 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Harriet was born January 14, 1950 in New York City to the late Jack and Lillian Rappaport. Harriet was a teacher and an administrator for the NYC Board of Education, an Educational Consultant and a Nursery School Director. She is survived by her cherished children Stacey (and Eric) Strauss and Joshua (and Laura) Koretsky, loving sister Geraldine Greenman, and her adoring grandchildren Jacob, Matthew, Zoey, Eliza and Roxie. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 9, at 1:00PM at Weinstein Memorial Chapel, 1652 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY. Interment to follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations in Harriet's memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020