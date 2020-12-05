Harriet Pugh
Harriet Pugh (Keville), long time resident of Wellington, FL and York Beach, ME, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Harriet had a happy childhood in Lowell, MA, with her parents Thomas and Mildred Keville (both deceased) and her brother Thomas. She attended St. Patrick High School and the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education.
After college, Harriet taught school in Chelmsford, MA, and then for the Department of Defense in Germany, where she met her husband, Mike, an Army officer. They married in 1964.
She thoroughly enjoyed the adventuresome Army lifestyle, seeing new places and meeting new people and personalizing each of their many homes. Her greatest happiness however, was rearing her two precious sons, Michael and Eric. It was a joy for her to be active in their lives and she glowed with pride at being their Mom. Harriet returned to teaching when the boys became school age. She taught in Texas, Colorado, Alabama, Massachusetts and Florida.
After her husband's military retirement, he became the CEO of Palms West Hospital and the family moved to Wellington, FL. Harriet taught kindergarten at Wellington Elementary from the mid-1980s until the mid-1990s.
Harriet traveled near and far throughout her life, and when full retirement came, traveling the world still remained a great source of pleasure for both Harriet and Mike. She only missed one state (Alaska) and one continent (Antarctica).
York Beach, ME was a magical summer haven for Harriet's family since childhood. She and Mike enjoyed their summer home in York from June to October, and their grandchildren are the 5th generation to find the same pleasures in beautiful York Beach, ME.
Throughout her life Harriet enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations: Alabama Space and Rocket Center, Hospice of the Palm Beaches, Red Cross, Missing and Exploited Children, church-related charities and events, needs in the schools, tutoring and military events.
She is survived by her husband Mike, her son Michael (Sabina), her son Eric (Adrianne), and her eight beautiful grandchildren, Mia, Max, Michael, Jake, Logan, Dylan, Cassius and Saylor. She also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Marie Keville, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Teri and Joe Perez and so many wonderful friends both near and far.
Her funeral service will be held virtually this Wednesday, December 9th at 9:30AM followed by a private burial at South Florida National Cemetery.
To watch the webcast on Wednesday click this (https://www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Harriet-Pugh/Memories
). The password for viewing this webcast: pugh748
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Stray No More (http://www.straynomore.org/
) (checks to Stray No More, PO Box 6106, Lake Worth, FL 33466) OR donation checks can be sent to support teachers at Wellington Elementary School (Please make checks out to Wellington Elementary School and send to this address – 19902 SE Gallberry Dr., Jupiter, FL 33458.