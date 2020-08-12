Gross, Harriett Ruby
November 12, 1920 - July 12, 2020
Harriett Gross — a kind and generous soul — died after a brief hospitalization in Jupiter, Florida, just 4 months shy of her 100th birthday. She was looking forward to a gala party to celebrate the event. She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Faye Silver Ruby, her brother Burton (Bud) Ruby, and her husband Harold Gross.
She was born Harriett Shirley Ruby in Chicago, Illinois, moving to Michigan City, Indiana, when Jack moved his factory there in 1922. She graduated from Tudor Hall high school in Indianapolis and attended Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She married Meyer (Michael) Landwirth in 1941, divorcing in 1948. She was also married to Irving Levin from 1950 until 1960.
In 1962, she married Harold Gross and they were together for 51 years, until his death in 2013. Together they travelled the world, visiting Europe, Asia, Australia, the South Pacific, South America and Africa. Sharing many interests, they were snowbirds, spending time at their homes in Florida and Illinois.
Harriett was a talented and avid athlete whose pursuits included equestrian sports, which she enjoyed as a teenager, tennis, which she played into her 70s, and especially golf, which she played until her early 80s, when her golfing days were ended by an injury. She was club champion three times at Briarwood Country Club and on the club team at Briarwood and at Frenchman's Creek Beach and Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where she resided until her death.
Another great passion was Duplicate Bridge. She was a Silver Life Master at the time of her death, travelled country-wide to play in national tournaments, and played online when she could no longer travel. She captained the club teams at both Briarwood and Frenchman's for many years. She taught bridge at the local JCCs and mentored many players. She was also a demon backgammon and scrabble player, a true competitor — but never a sore loser.
For her entire life, Harriett had a wide circle of treasured friends, whom she loved like family. Having lived until almost 100, she mourned the loss of almost all of her contemporaries, but valued a huge group of younger friends who kept her young and engaged right up until her final illness.
For Harriett, family was the core of her life. She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, visiting as often as possible, flying alone to visit her huge extended family for a traditional Thanksgiving weekend through last November. She lived to see and took great interest in the accomplishments of her immediate and extended family, and was so proud of all of us.
Survivors include her sister Dorothy Saxe, daughter Carol Landwirth Henning, son-in-law Tony Henning, Grandsons Alex Henning (Rebecca) and Jesse Henning, great grandchildren Marlowe and Israel Henning, as well as Harold's daughter Janet Ratliff, his grandchildren Michelle Diaz, David Gross (Lillian), Ashley Feldman (Jack), Carrie Ratliff and his 6 great-grandchildren.
We wish to thank the wonderful caregivers, Anna James, Althea Ricketts, Margaret Campbell, Maureen Samuels (Florida), and Leslie Robinson, Germaine Warren, Karen Brown and Stephany Brown (Highland Park) who made it possible, with their loving care, for our Mom to stay in her own home and maintain her independence and lifestyle.
We miss you, Mom! Your memory will be a blessing to us always.
No memorial service is planned during the pandemic. Donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders
or the Bud Ruby Special Projects Fund at Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360.