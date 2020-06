Or Copy this URL to Share

Baime, Harriette

High Ridge Country Club acknowledges with sorrow the passing of our esteemed member, Harriette Baime. We extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, Richard, and family.

Alan Osofsky, President

Barbara Dilsheimer, Secretary



