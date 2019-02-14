|
BECKER, Harry Harry Becker, 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1927, Harry served in the Coast Guard during WWII and graduated from New York University, and was the President of William Halpern & Co. in Westchester County, NY. Harry is survived by his loving family, wife Arline Becker; children, Jamie Becker; Kenneth (Sharon) Becker; granddaughter Alyssa Becker; sister-in-law Roslyn Greenspan, nieces Jamie Lauren and Dana Breeding; niece and nephew Virginia and Evan Lenhardt. Harry will be remembered by all who knew him as a gentle soul and a loving family man. A Celebration of Harry's life will be held on his birthday, 12:00, Friday, February 15, 2019 at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd. West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019