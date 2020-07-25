Aufderheide, Jr., Harry B.

Harry B. Aufderheide, Jr., 90, of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away July 13, 2020. For 75 years, he was a resident of Palm Beach County where he worked for the School Board until his retirement in 1992. His daughter, Cathy Aufderheide; his grandson, Pierce David Womble; and his sisters, Elizabeth Neher and Arlene Deas, survive Harry. His wife, Elizabeth F. Aufderheide, preceded him in death. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church.



