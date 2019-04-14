MAINS, Harry B. Harry B. Mains, Sr., 83, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. Raised in Buffalo, NY, Harry moved to Melbourne, FL in 1983 and lived in the Palm Beach Gardens area for the past 15 years. Harry graduated from Amherst High School, Buffalo, NY and attended the University of Maryland before proudly serving his country in the US Navy. From there, his 40 plus year career history began in the specialty food industry when he purchased Steinberg Fine Foods in 1970. Shortly after, he co-founded VIP Foods (now World Finer Foods) and helped launch the Reese brand. Prior to retiring he was Founder and President of HB Mains Industries, a snack food distribution business that he sold to Snyder's of Hanover in 2003. His passion for the industry included serving on the DSDA Executive Board of Directors, and as President of the National Food Distributors Association (NFDA). Harry was inducted into the Specialty Food Association's Hall of Fame in January 2016. In retirement, Harry, who loved to be on the water, pursued his lifetime passion for boating. His best times were spent boating with family and friends. His sparkling blue eyes and infectious smile will be missed by those who were fortunate enough to share his life's journey. Harry is survived by his wife, Sheila G. Mains; daughter, Tracy Mains Rudd; son, Harry B. Mains, Jr.; stepdaughter, Rachael Quintana (Peter); stepson, Devin Kaminski (Stevi); ten adoring grandchildren: Hannah, Wyatt, Hilarie, Remy, Ravenel, Harry, Hunter, Marissa, Juliana and Harli and great-grandson, Alex. Former wife and friend, Nancy Curle Mains. Visitation held from 9:30AM until 11:00AM, Services to follow, Monday, April 15 at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. Donations may be made in his memory to: Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, Robson Heart and Vascular Institute, 1210 S. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary