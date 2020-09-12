1/1
Harry Coleman
{ "" }
Coleman, Harry
Harry Coleman, 62, passed away September 4, 2020. An electrician, welder and a master craftsmen at everything he did.
He is preceded by his son Blake and the mother of his children Cindy Coleman. He leaves behind his son Bryan and his wife Holly, parents Terry and Sally Coleman, sister Sarah Blakeman and her husband Dave, along with many family members in England (his birthplace) and Australia.
A memorial stone will be placed in St. Peters Catholic Church Memorial Garden at a later date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

