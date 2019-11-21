|
Harry F. Sica, Jr., age 65, of Ocean Ridge, FL and Aspen, CO, passed away at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short bout with cancer.
Harry was a beloved member of the community. He treasured his family and made us laugh. Harry was loving, generous and known for bringing family and friends together to enjoy life. He loved fine wine and dining, the mountains, skiing and music. Harry was a successful entrepreneur who oversaw several companies in the fields of manufacturing, human resources and insurance. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and most of all his three grandkids. Harry always loved to help others in need and was a big supporter of The Shining Stars Foundation. A program that allows pediatric cancer patients take a break from treatments and do real kid stuff like skiing and enjoying outdoor adventures in the Colorado mountains.
Harry was born in New Brunswick, NJ of Harry "Jay" Sica, and Angela Sica. Harry is survived by his wife Phyllis Sica, his daughter Ashley DeSouza, son-in-law Cleber DeSouza and their three children Giovanna, Ella and Lucca and his very cool brother Richard Sica. Harry is also survived by numerous cousins and other close family members.
Harry was predeceased by his parents Harry F. Sica, Sr. and Angela (Buscemi) Sica, and his sister Diane (Sica) Guenther.
Contributions in memory of Harry can be made to The Shining Stars Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019