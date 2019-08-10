|
Beozubiak, Harry G.
Harry G. Beozubiak, of Wellington, born April 20, 1933, died July 21, 2019 at JFK Medical Center following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn M. Beozubiak; his beloved older sister Eva Chamberlin; his nephew Charles Kudra and his wife Judy, as well as close friends, including the Peric family, who were like family to him. A graveside service will be held by Palms West Funeral Home at 10:15AM Monday, August 12, in Lane 5 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
