Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:15 AM
Lane 5 at the South Florida National Cemetery
6501 FL-7
Lake Worth, FL
View Map
1933 - 2019
Harry G. Beozubiak Obituary
Beozubiak, Harry G.
Harry G. Beozubiak, of Wellington, born April 20, 1933, died July 21, 2019 at JFK Medical Center following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn M. Beozubiak; his beloved older sister Eva Chamberlin; his nephew Charles Kudra and his wife Judy, as well as close friends, including the Peric family, who were like family to him. A graveside service will be held by Palms West Funeral Home at 10:15AM Monday, August 12, in Lane 5 at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
