Dingeman III, Harry J.
Harry J. Dingeman III, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Harry was born on June 2, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Harry J. Dingeman, Jr. and Jane Dingeman. He had a kind heart and was always helping others. Harry was a respected banker in the community for many years. Mr. Dingeman is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Stephanie Call (Randy); sister, Leslie Lovell of Wisconsin; brothers, Tom (Ann) and Richard (Sue), both of Colorado; stepson, Gregory Chapin (Violet) of Nevada; and two nephews, two nieces, and three grandchildren. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.