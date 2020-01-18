|
|
Allen, Harry Kerby
Harry Kerby Allen, 89, died peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born September 17, 1930 in Oswego, NY. The son of Kenneth and Marion Kerby Allen, Kerby grew up in Port Chester, NY and graduated from Port Chester High School. He enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Boca Cheeca, FL. Kerby married Mary Ann Rankin in 1954. In 1960, they moved their young family to North Palm Beach, FL. Kerby worked at Arnold's Bakery and later at Miami Elevator Company for 20 years each. Kerby lived in his home in North Palm Beach, FL for 57 years. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann and children Kenneth (Linda) of Blue Ridge, GA, Kerby Jr. of Jupiter, FL, Kevin (Mary) of Jupiter, FL, Glenn (Mollie) of Jupiter, FL and Anne Marie Borland (Gary) of Chapin, SC, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020