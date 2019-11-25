|
Newton, Sr., Harry Lawrence Newton
January 18, 1943
November 18, 2019
Brother Harry Lawrence Newton, Sr., of West Palm Beach, was a beloved son of Amos George Newton, Sr. and Clementine Rolle Newton. To this union was born seven children, Brother Newton was the seventh child.
Brother Newton was educated in Palm Beach County. He was converted at an early age and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Brother Newton was employed at M&M Cafeteria as a cook for eleven years. He was also employed at The Palm Beach Post and the State of Florida.
Brother Newton joined the United States Army, where he served four years. He served in Vietnam War for one and a half years. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduction Medal and was Honorably Discharged.
Brother Newton leaves behind to cherish his memories daughters Elaine Jackson (Angelo) of West Palm Beach, Marilyn Harrell (Marc) of Orlando, Elizabeth Newton of West Palm Beach, sons Hubert Newton of West Palm Beach, Harry Newton, Jr. of Lexington, KY, Hilton Newton (Pearl) of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren Joshua, George, Whitney, Alexandra, Javon, Ta'Kevia, Jacaria, Eddie, Margue, Rahsaan, Carmia, Roshaun, Jamal, Jasmine, Anissa, Destiny, Domunique, great-grandchildren seven girls, four boys, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins Susie Mills, Hattie Hudson, sister Vivian Reed sister-in-law Cora Newton, brothers-in-law Arthur Leonard, Jr. (Thelma), and William Ray Leonard.
Funeral Service will be 11:00AM Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, November 29, 2019. Both will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 633 5th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (561) 832-6286.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019