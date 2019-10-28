Home

Harry Mandel Obituary
Mandel, Harry
Harry Mandel, age 89, of Delray Beach passed away on October 25, 2019. Harry was born on August 18, 1930 to parents Morris and Rose Mandel in the Bronx, NY. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton, and City College of New York, where he played lacrosse and soccer. Harry proudly served in the Army during the Korean War period, being stationed in Europe. He treasured his time in the service, and the people he met from throughout the country.
Harry was a lifelong educator, teaching elementary school in NYC and Hicksville, LI for approximately 40 years, before retiring in the early 1990's. He loved playing and watching all sports, especially basketball and tennis.
Harry was a devoted family man, being married to his loving wife Sandra for 50 years, until her passing in February 2012. In the last years of Sandra's life, Harry was a loving caretaker, and he loved her dearly. Harry is survived by his brother Jerry Mandel, son Derek Mandel (wife Joanne, and grandsons Jeffrey and Adam), son Michael Mandel, son Richard Mandel (wife Suzanne Mandel, and grandchildren Carli, Zachary, and Grace), and his special friend, Trudie Strauss.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Gutterman Warheit Memorial Chapel, Boca Raton is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
