PALMER, Harry Harry Palmer, 98, of Palm Beach Gardens, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Menorah Chapels at Millburn, Union, NJ. Mr. Palmer was a CPA and a senior partner at Biller & Snyder in New York City, retiring in 1988. Born in New York City, he resided in Westfield, NJ for more than forty years, moving to Palm Beach Gardens 19 years ago. Surviving are his wife Tobi (née Schwartz), his children Gary Palmer (Joan), and Pamela Devries (Stephen), his step-children Paul Bernstein (Judy), Richard Bernstein, Sandy Rohrbacher (Richard) and Barbara Bernstein, his brother Larry Palmer (Renee), his grandchildren Andrea, Kimberly, Melinda, Joshua and Andrew, seven great-grandchildren, his step-grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca, Ellen, and Amy, and five step-great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his first wife Sara (née Lazarus). Donations in his memory may be made to Jupiter Medical Center, 1210 S. Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 or to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 28, 2019
