Votino, Harvey
Harvey "Butch" Votino, 79, of Lake Park, FL, passed away at home Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Harvey was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 5, 1940 to his parents Erminio and Frances Votino, who are deceased.
Harvey leaves behind his soulmate and devoted wife of 38 years Carol Ann Votino, sister Donna Votino, daughter Victoria VanVleet (Wayne) and her son Thomas Greene, son James Votino (Esther) and their daughters Alicia Peregory and Alexandria Polirer, son Christopher Votino, step children Marcy, Timothy and Desiree and their children. Harvey was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.
He was a long time devoted member of Moose Lodge 2010.
Celebration of Life will be held from 12 Noon to 2:00PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Moose Lodge 2010, 3600 RCA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020