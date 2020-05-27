Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniels, Hattie L.

Hattie L. Daniels passed away May 21, 2020, at the age of 89. Viewing and Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Palm Beach Lakes Church of Christ, 4067 Leo Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



