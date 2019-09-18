|
|
Holley, Hazel
Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of Hazel Warren Holley on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Rincon, GA, visitation from 12:00PM to 2:00PM, with funeral and internment to follow. Hazel who passed to be with her heavenly father on September 14, was born in Sanford, FL, May 20, 1946. She raised her family in West Palm Beach, FL, spending her final years in Guyton, GA. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, Rincon, GA (912) 754-6421.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019