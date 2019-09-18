Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA
View Map
Hazel Holley Obituary
Holley, Hazel
Family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of Hazel Warren Holley on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Rincon, GA, visitation from 12:00PM to 2:00PM, with funeral and internment to follow. Hazel who passed to be with her heavenly father on September 14, was born in Sanford, FL, May 20, 1946. She raised her family in West Palm Beach, FL, spending her final years in Guyton, GA. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, Rincon, GA (912) 754-6421.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
