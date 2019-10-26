|
|
Roos, Hazel S.
Hazel S. Roos, 100, of Lantana, formerly of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Chicago, IL to parents, Ona A. (née Nicholas) and Guy Earl Saunders. Hazel was married to Edward J. Roos for 41 years, she was a dedicated and loving mother to her son, David Edward Roos. She is survived by son, David (Douglas Hansen) Roos; sister, Lorrie (Robert) Wile; loving nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 12:30PM at Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, FL 33462. Followed by Interment at Palm Beach Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (trustbridgefoundation.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019