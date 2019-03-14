Resources More Obituaries for Heather BRIDWELL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Heather BRIDWELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers BRIDWELL, Heather Heather Wallace Bridwell, 43, of Jupiter, FL, passed Friday, March 08, 2019. Heather was born August 29, 1975 in Charlotte NC to her parents John and Shelby Wallace. Heather was a loving mother, a devoted wife and a beautiful soul. An avid boater and runner, she loved spending weekends on the water with her family and friends. She loved her dogs, Timber and Bouy, and was an active contributor to local rescues. She was kind and gentle, but fierce when she needed to be, whether in the courtroom, on the softball field or while standing up for what she believed in. Heather touched the lives of all who met her. Heather was extraordinarily accomplished. She graduated from North Mecklenburg High in 1993 and received a degree from Florida State University College of Law in 1999. She was very active in the legal community. She served two terms as president of the Martin County Chapter of Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL), and was currently an active member of the board of directors. She is a member of the Justice Major B. Harding American Inns of Court, the Martin County Bar Association, and the Palm Beach County Bar Association. She is chairperson of the Law Week Committee for the Palm Beach County Bar Association. She has volunteered her time to serve as a judge at the annual FLRE Florida High School Mock Trial State Finals Competition. She has presented speeches to students in Palm Beach County concerning trial practice and was appointed to serve on the Law Related Education Committee for the Florida Bar. She is survived by her husband Jason, daughter Megan (8), parents John and Shelby Wallace, brother Eric and his wife Michelle, sister Melanie and her husband Ed, the Gaston family, and many more in her extended family. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 17 at the Carlin Park North Beach Pavilion to remember our beloved family member and friend. There will not be a formal ceremony, but rather an opportunity for people to speak and share stories of Heather along with a memory table. We shall send her on the way she lived her life- with love, fellowship and joy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/bridwell-family Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries