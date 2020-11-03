Héctor R. Díaz

02/13/43 - 10/27/2020

Héctor R. Díaz passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home on October 27, 2020. He is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Bertha Díaz, with whom he co-owned Rio Insurance Agency for nearly three decades. He is also survived by his children Hector Díaz (Kelly), Susy Díaz Piesco (Michael), Tabitha Díaz Hembree (Keith), grandchildren Rem, Briana, Caroline, Noelle, Gavin, and Chace, and sister Arminda Díaz. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lourdes, parents Emma and Regino, and brother Charles.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the World Wildlife Fund in Héctor's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store