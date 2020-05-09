Helen Angel
1924 - 2020
Angel, Helen
Helen L. Angel "Grandma Angel", age 95, passed away quietly at her home in Jupiter, Florida on Thursday, April 30, 2020 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Pam Knoche; her beloved husband, Paul E. Angel; and her daughter, Karen Sue Dean. Helen was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 6, 1924. She and Paul moved to Lake Park, FL in 1947.
Helen is survived by her children, Beverly Angel and Linda White (Richard White); her grandchildren, Karen Ann Ugalde (Aaron Leffel), Angel Dean (Michael Ryan), Lindsay Carretero (Miguel Carretero) and Carlin White (Kristy Lee); one great-grandchild, Tala Dean Jones (Dustin Jones) and her cat, Tiger.
Helen was an accomplished seamstress who designed and sewed countless costumes. She devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. Mrs. Angel is resting in peace at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. A celebration of life will happen later.
Thank you to Vitas Hospice and the many caregivers who gave "Angel" so much special attention, especially Shirley, Carlene, Mama Simon, Delores, Jenny, Heather, Marissa and Joan. Contributions may be made to ArtStage, Inc.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
