Helen Bridget Crawbuck

Helen Bridget Crawbuck, (née Conaty), of Jupiter, FL, passed away on November 8, 2020, under the loving care of the staff at Courtyard Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Jupiter and the tender care of Trustbridge Hospice.

Helen was born to her now deceased parents, Michael and Bridget Conaty, Irish immigrants. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY with her sister, Sr. Mary Estelle and her brothers, Edward and John. She met her mate for life, Clifford Bruce Crawbuck, and shared almost 70 years of marriage before his death in 2017. Together they raised four children, Mary Ellen, Christine, Robert and Kathleen Helen and Bruce (she liked to use his middle name which could be very confusing to some people) moved from Brooklyn in the early 1950's to Hicksville, Long Island, NY and then bought a house in Plainview, Long Island, NY, where they raised their family.

Helen was always involved with the Catholic Church. She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Pius X Church in Plainview. When they moved to Setauket, Long Island, NY she continued her passion to be involved with the Catholic mission. She was a volunteer at St. Charles Hospital, in Port Jefferson and was there to take the first photo of her granddaughter, Dorothy, when she was born. Her dedication to serve led her to become the President of Volunteer Services at St. Charles.

In 1987 they made a bold move to Spotsylvania, VA where they were close to Helen's brother John, his wife Jean and their extended family. There they made several friends and volunteered with the Lion's Club.

Ever unpredictable, she and Cliff "Bruce" moved to Jupiter, FL in late 1991 with their son, Robert. Their eldest daughter, Mary Ellen and her husband Donald were less than an hour away. The following year their daughter, Christine, and their grandchildren, Michael and Dori, joined them.

Church was always important to Helen so she continued to devote her time to volunteering at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Helen lived a good life and brought joy and laughter to many people. She will be sorely missed by her children, Mary Ellen Herrmann (Donald), Christine Cervantes (Donald), Robert Crawbuck (Emme) and Kathy Kokinelis (Nickolas); her grandchildren, Karl, Jennifer, Corrielynn, Michael, Dori, Christopher, and Elizabeth; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Tyler, Carson, Crocket, Karissa, Kayson, Kayden, Delaney and Jensyn, Sage, Laine, Laurel and Penelope; her brother, Edward Conaty and many nieces and nephews.

She touched all of our lives in a beautiful way and will be missed but lovingly remembered.



