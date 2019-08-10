|
|
Prince, Helen Elaine
Helen Elaine Prince, loving mother, grandmother and friend too many passed away on July 25, 2019. She was born in Ohio on January 14, 1929.
Helen attended Bethany College in West Virginia. and graduated From Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She was a Jupiter resident since 1956 and was a supervisor of nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach. Helen was active in her community. She participated in career days at Jupiter High School as well as freely giving her time to Boy Scout and Girl Scout Programs, was a member of the League of Women Voters, the Opera Guild of the Palm Beaches, the Pacer Club and a founding officer of the 20/20 Investment Club, the Catholic Widows Club and Council of Catholic Women. She loved to travel and ventured too many countries of the world, she loved Art and toured many museums, churches and castles. Helen became an artist in her senior years, painting for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Prince, MD.
She is survived by her son, Carey Thomas Prince; three daughters, Melanie Meyers, Krisanne Bruce and Jody Derby; sons-in-law, Russell Bruce and Peter Derby; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass for Helen will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, 204 US-1, Tequesta, FL at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name can be made to The , The or Lighthouse Art Center School of Art in Tequesta.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019