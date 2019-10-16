|
Wright, Helen Joann
1933 - 2019
Helen Joann (Osgood) Wright, 85, loving grandmother of two and mother of three, passed away peacefully at her home in Delray Beach on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Her longtime partner of nearly 50 years, Ronald Tarr, was at her side, along with family.
Born December 24, 1933, in Warren, OH, Joann was the only child of Clinton Osgood, an illustrator, and Idola Nolder, who had a flair for floral paintings. She attended Kent State University, majoring in fine arts and architecture. Joann had two sons, Robert and Bruce, and a daughter, Cynthia.
A lifelong artist like her parents, Joann specialized in ceramic jewelry both as hobbies and a career. She sold ceramics as Joann-a, her artist name, through her Delray Beach studio, The Awakening. Enchanted with Japanese culture, Joann learned traditional Japanese flower arranging "ikebana" and gardening, both of which she loved to show all who visited her home.
Joann is survived by her partner, Ronald Tarr; son Robert of Portland, OR.; son Bruce of Cleveland, OH, granddaughter Chelsea of Seattle, WA, and grandson Nikolas (Michelle) of Sacramento, CA. Joann was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia, who died in 2016.
Her warmth, graciousness, and passion for art will be missed by her family and friends. Although, as an earnest believer in reincarnation, this won't be Joann's last lifetime.
A private celebration of life and interment will be held at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019