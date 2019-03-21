Home

Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
(561) 832-5171
Helen MORRISSON
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
5411 Okeechobee Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
MORRISSON, Helen Luella Helen Luella Morrisson, 93, passed from earth to her heavenly home on March 18, 2019. The seventh child born to Hans and Ida Stuve, Luella was raised in Fairchild, WI. Upon graduation from high school, Luella moved to Chicago, where she met and married her husband, Ray Morrisson, who predeceased her in 2004. Luella is survived by her three children, Sharon (Charles) Lobdell, Mary Lou (Mark) Rosemont and John (Yolanda) Morrisson, and two grandchildren, Eric Morrisson and Katie Morrisson. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to do so are asked to consider a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2300 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or Lourdes Foundation, 315 S. Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Funeral will be at Noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a visitation at 11:00AM at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach. Interment will be private. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant".- Matthew 25:21.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
