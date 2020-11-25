Helen M. Thompson

Sunrise: October 6, 1941

Sunset: November 22, 2020

Mrs. Helen M. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Geneva Massengill; beloved husband Vernon Thompson, Jr.; loving, oldest son Ricki H. Scott, Sr.; dearest sister Fredeva M. Nelson and brother Dennis A. Massengill.

She leaves to cherish her devoted son Scotty L. Scott and son Vernon Craig Thompson; brother John H. Massengill (Detroit). Eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.

Friends will be received Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave, Boynton Beach, Florida. A Private Family Funeral will be held and Mrs. Thompson will be entombed with her late husband at Palm Beach Memorial Park, Lantana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Cuthbert's Episcopal Church, 214 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435 or New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 911 9th St., West Palm Beach, FL 33401 in Mrs. Thompson's memory.



