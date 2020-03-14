Home

Helen Maxine Brownlee

Helen Maxine Brownlee Obituary
Brownlee, Helen Maxine
Helen Maxine Brownlee, age 99, of Lake Park, FL, passed away February 28, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service was held on March 7, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach. Her burial will be in Pittsburgh, PA, at Allegheny County Memorial Park, following a small family service led by her grandson, Pastor Kyle Brownlee. Date to be determined. Full obituary, poem, pictures and video at (www.dignitymemorial.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
